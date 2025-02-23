Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi has managed to keep the audiences hooked and stand at a weekend collection of an estimated 5.6 – 5.8 crore*. The film, in fact, has managed to perform better than the last Bollywood rom-com.

Last Bollywood Rom-Com

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Arjun-Bhumi-Rakul’s trio is definitely performing better than the last rom-com that arrived in the theaters. It was Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa that managed to earn only 7.54 crore at the box office.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, February 23, Mere Husband Ki Biwi earned in the range of 1.8 – 2 crore, as per the early trends. This number is almost in the same range as the previous day!

Check out the day-wise collection of the rom-com at the box office.

Day 1: 1.75 crore

Day 2: 2.05 crore

Day 3: 1.8 – 2 crore*

Total: 5.6 – 5.8 crore*

* denotes an estimated figure

Mere Husband Ki Biwi VS Arjun Kapoor’s Last Theatrical Release

Arjun Kapoor’s last legit theatrical release was Kuttey since The Lady Killer was a curious case at the box office when an incomplete film was released in the theaters to make sure that it did not miss its OTT deadline!

So, definitely, The Lady Killer had nil collections, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi had to surpass the 1 lakh collection that was done by the Lady Killer in the advance booking itself. However, the actor has also surpassed his second last theatrical release, Kuttey, which earned 4.05 crore at the box office.

