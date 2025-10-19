Raj Kundra’s debut Punjabi film Mehar has witnessed a disastrous run at the box office and ended its journey earning below 1 crore at the box office. The film was released in the theaters when Punjab was struggling with floods; however, that might not have impacted the run of the film much!

Meanwhile, the overseas collection of the film is also negligible. In fact, some reports suggest that the film might have done a business of 6 – 7 lakh overseas, which is too low to be making any impact on the domestic run of the film.

Mehar Box Office Closing Collection

Mehar ended its theatrical run at the box office in only 12 days, and the film stands at a total net collection of 88 lakh only in India. In fact, it is the 13th lowest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025, surpassing the lifetime collection of only 12 Punjabi films.

Check out all the Punjabi films that earned lower than Raj Kundra’s film at the box office this year (Punjabi Net Collections).

Mehar: 88 lakh Maa Jaye: 86 lakh Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Preshaan 2: 74 lakh Mukk Gyi Feem Dabbi Cho Yaaro: 73 lakh Furlow: 54 lakh Meri Pyari Dadi: 18 lakh Jaggo Aayi Aa: 16 lakh Main Tere Qurbaan: 14 lakh Rishte Naate: 7 lakh Akkad Bakkad Bambbe Bo Assi Nabbe Poore So: 7 lakh Choran Nal Yarian: 4 lakh Tenu Ghodi Kinney Chadaya: 2 lakh Mithiye: 2 lakh

Mehar Box Office Loss

Mounted on a budget of 4 crore, reportedly, Mehar has incurred a huge loss of 78% on its budget, despite being made on a very controlled budget. Raj Kundra‘s debut film has experienced a loss of 3.12 crore on its reported budget of 4 crore.

Mehar Box Office Summary

India Net Collections: 88 lakh

India Gross Collection: 1.03 crore

Budget: 4 crore

Budget Recovery: 22%

Overseas Gross Collection: 0.06 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 1.09 crore

Verdict: Flop

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

