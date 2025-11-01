Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara seems to struggle in the theaters on the opening day itself. The film has been clearly impacted by Prabhas’s Baahubali: The Epic, and it is lagging behind by a huge margin in comparison to the actor’s last box office disaster, Mr Bachchan as well.

Ravi Teja’s Last Theatrical Release

Mr Bachchan arrived in the theaters in 2024, and on the opening day, it registered a morning occupancy of only 35% in the theaters. The action film earned 5.25 crore on the opening day. Ravi Teja has registered 39.4% lower morning occupancy with his new film.

Mass Jathara Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

On the opening day, Saturday, November 1, Mass Jathara managed to register an occupancy of only 21.2%. By 4 PM, the film earned only 1.45 crore as per Sacnilk, and it seems difficult to surpass the opening day collection of Mr Bachchan.