Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara seems to struggle in the theaters on the opening day itself. The film has been clearly impacted by Prabhas’s Baahubali: The Epic, and it is lagging behind by a huge margin in comparison to the actor’s last box office disaster, Mr Bachchan as well.
Ravi Teja’s Last Theatrical Release
Mr Bachchan arrived in the theaters in 2024, and on the opening day, it registered a morning occupancy of only 35% in the theaters. The action film earned 5.25 crore on the opening day. Ravi Teja has registered 39.4% lower morning occupancy with his new film.
Mass Jathara Box Office Day 1 Occupancy
On the opening day, Saturday, November 1, Mass Jathara managed to register an occupancy of only 21.2%. By 4 PM, the film earned only 1.45 crore as per Sacnilk, and it seems difficult to surpass the opening day collection of Mr Bachchan.
Trending
Fails To Enter The Top 10 Morning Occupancies
Ravi Teja’s film has failed to enter the top 10 morning occupancies registered by Telugu films in 2025. The tenth spot is claimed by Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel, which registered an occupancy of 47%. This is almost 123% higher than what Ravi Teja’s film has registered.
Here are the top 10 morning occupancies by Telugu films of 2025.
- HIT 3: 79.57%
- They Call Him OG: 71.15%
- Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 70.06%
- Kingdom: 63.56%
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 63.52%
- Daaku Maharaaj: 59.89%
- Mirai: 57%
- Game Changer: 55.82%
- Baahubali – The Epic: 53.02%
- Thandel: 47.04%
For the unversed, Mass Jathara is an action comedy starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The film is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Advertisement
Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.
Must Read: Baahubali – The Epic Worldwide Box Office Day 1: A Historic Opening – SS Rajamouli’s Film Breaks 3 Major Records!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News