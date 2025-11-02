Ravi Teja and Sreeleela’s Mass Jathara has got the saving grace at the box office on its opening day, with the film performing better than the last theatrical releases of both stars. However, things might get tough for the film in the upcoming days, due to its clash with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic, which is roaring at the box office currently!

Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Last Opening

Ravi Teja’s last arrival at the box office was Mr Bachchan, which earned 5.75 crore on day 1, including paid previews of 1.8 crore. Meanwhile, Sreeleela’s last opening at the box office was with Junior, which earned only 1.4 crore.

Mass Jathara Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Saturday, November 1, Mass Jathara has managed to deliver an opening collection of 6.65 crore, including the paid preview,s which earned 2.9 crore, on Friday!