Ravi Teja and Sreeleela’s Mass Jathara has got the saving grace at the box office on its opening day, with the film performing better than the last theatrical releases of both stars. However, things might get tough for the film in the upcoming days, due to its clash with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic, which is roaring at the box office currently!
Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Last Opening
Ravi Teja’s last arrival at the box office was Mr Bachchan, which earned 5.75 crore on day 1, including paid previews of 1.8 crore. Meanwhile, Sreeleela’s last opening at the box office was with Junior, which earned only 1.4 crore.
Mass Jathara Box Office Day 1 Estimates
On the opening day, Saturday, November 1, Mass Jathara has managed to deliver an opening collection of 6.65 crore, including the paid preview,s which earned 2.9 crore, on Friday!
The only saving grace for Ravi Teja and Sreeleela’s film is the paid previews. Else, Ravi Teja’s film earned 3.75 crore on the opening day, which might be one of the lowest openings for a Tollywood film this year.
It would be interesting to see if the film picks up on Sunday or gets completely washed out due to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic. Ravi Teja’s film is also getting tough competition from many regional films, including Kantara Chapter 1 in Karnataka and Thamma in Hindi.
Looking at the current pace of Mass Jathara, budget recovery seems impossible for Ravi Teja’s film, which is reportedly mounted on a budget of 70 crore. In 24 hours, the film has managed to recover only 9.5% of its reported budget.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
