After a gap of over a year, Ravi Teja is back on the big screen with Mass Jathara. The box office enthusiasts have pinned their hopes on the film, and speaking about the opening day collection, the performance was decent to good. While the collection was much below double digits, it is still good considering the moderate budget of the film. In the meantime, it also pulled off the 4th biggest opening for the actor. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mass Jathara is off to a good start at the Indian box office

The Tollywood action comedy entertainer opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the audience, the initial word-of-mouth is mixed. It witnessed its full-fledged theatrical release on Saturday (November 1), with its premieres being held on Friday (October 31). Through premieres, it earned around 2.9 crores, followed by an estimated 3.75 crores.

Registers the 4th biggest opening for Ravi Teja post-COVID

Overall, Mass Jathara has earned an estimated 6.65 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1 (including premieres). Including GST, the gross collection is 7.84 crores. With this, it has registered Ravi Teja’s 4th biggest opening in the post-COVID era. To grab the 4th spot, it surpassed Tiger Nageswara Rao (6.55 crores).

Take a look at the opening day collection of Ravi Teja’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Waltair Veerayya – 29.6 crores Khiladi – 6.75 crores Dhamaka – 6.7 crores Mass Jathara – 6.65 crores Tiger Nageswara Rao – 6.55 crores Eagle – 6.2 crores Ravanasura – 6 crores Mr. Bachchan – 5.25 crores Ramarao On Duty – 4.50 crores

Budget of the film

While there’s official clarity, it is now learned that Mass Jathara was reportedly made on a budget of 40 crores. Considering such a moderate cost, the film has recorded a good start, and if it continues the momentum even on weekdays, it is likely to emerge as a success story at the Indian box office. It could give Ravi Teja a much-needed relief after back-to-back failures: Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Eagle, Mr. Bachchan.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: OG Box Office: Pawan Kalyan’s Magnum Opus Turns Out To Be A Loss Venture In Telugu States!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News