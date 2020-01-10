Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 28: Rani Mukerji Stays Stable On The Lower Levels Despite Competition!

Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji’s cop drama Mardaani 2 has worked wonders at the ticket windows and due to highly positive word-of-mouth, the film has even withstood the competition from Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, to wrap up its successful run of 4th week.

At the end of 28 days theatrical run, Mardaani 2 has accumulated a total of 47.35 crores. The film added another 2.10 crores in its 4th week. In the due course, it has gone past the lifetime of Rani Mukerji’s Hichki (46.17 crores) and is a hat trick of successes for the veteran actress.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 released on 13th December 2019.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji feels that Mardaani 2 was an extremely risky movie to make, because of its dark subtext that deals with a sombre social issue.

“If you have a look at it, ‘Mardaani 2‘ was an extremely risky film to make. It is a dark film. It deals with a social issue. It has no song and dance. In fact, it has no songs! It is without any so-called commercial cinema element. But it is a hit and it has managed to become a talking point,” Rani said.

She added: “This is because of the entire team believed in taking a risk to make a film that would challenge these pre-conceived notions of how a Hindi film should be. We only wanted to make a good film that people would want to engage with, that leaves a strong message and we are happy that we have done just that,” reports IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!