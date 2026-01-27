Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu action-comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continues its strong run at the Indian box office. After becoming the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi in the domestic market, the biggie has now got closer to a mega milestone, thanks to the Republic Day holiday boost. Exciting times are ahead as it is also set to emerge as a clean success very soon. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

All set to enter the 200 crore club!

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is all set to emerge as the first clean success of Tollywood in 2026. According to Sacnilk, the Chiranjeevi starrer earned 5 crores on day 15, boosted by the Republic Day holiday. Compared to day 14’s 6.2 crores, it saw a 19.35% drop.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 197.25 crore net after 15 days. The Telugu action comedy is made on a budget of 200 crores. It has recovered 98.62% of the reported budget in 15 days, and it will soon recover the entire cost and emerge as a clean success.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores

Day 12 – 2.65 crores

Day 13 – 4.25 crores

Day 14 – 6.2 crores

Day 15 – 5 crores

Total – 197.25 crores

Nears a mega milestone

As we can see, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu needs less than 3 crores to enter the 200 crore club, and the feat is expected to be accomplished in the next two days. With this, it is all set to become Chiranjeevi’s first film to hit the 200 crore net milestone in India. Among senior Telugu heroes, he’ll also become the first to deliver the 200 crore net grosser.

Box Office Summary

Budget: 200 crores

India net: 197.25 crores

Budget recovery: 98.62%

India gross: 232.75 crores

Overseas gross: 41.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 274.5 crores

