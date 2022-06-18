Collections are continuing to trickle in for the Hindi version of Major as the film turns out to be one of those rare affairs that is actually getting a showcasing in the third week as well. In the times when a majority of films are seeing shows being cancelled on the very first day and then many of these not even managing to complete one week at the box office, Major [Hindi] is at least fighting it out. Yes, it is playing at a very limited showcasing but in those select shows it is getting some sort of footfall which means amongst niche audiences, it is finding favour.

This was seen on its third Friday as well when 27 lakhs more came in. Of course, these aren’t major numbers but if compared with the second Friday of 36 lakhs, this is a decent enough hold. Moreover, the film had seen a good jump in numbers on the second weekend and then the weekdays were stable as well. It’s the same kind of response that all associated with Major would be looking for in the third week as well so that the overall total turns out to be all the more respectable.

As it is, the Adivi Sesh starrer has collected 10.96 crores so far. Again, the number is not huge but one has to consider the fact that Major is a mid-budget film which has recovered its moolah from the Telugu market itself and whatever is coming in from the Hindi version is an added bonus. In that aspect, a double digit score is additional moolah been added to its profits, and by the look of things the lifetime could well be around the 14 crores mark. Compared to many other far more big budgeted Bollywood releases of 2022, this would still be far better.

