Megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised Adivi Sesh’s film ‘Major’ on Twitter and wished the cast and crew well.

Late Friday, Amitabh shared the theatrical teaser for the film ‘Major’ as well as a personal statement expressing his best wishes.

“T 4312 – #Major, a film about #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan’s life He is one of Mumbai’s 26/11’s saviours. Now playing in theatres.

@AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar @sashitikka @urstrulymahesh @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar @sashitikka @urstrulymahesh. My best regards,” reads Amitabh’s tweet.

Adivi Sesh, who portrays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film, expressed his delight at Amitabh’s praise.

“This is huge!! The legend himself!! Thank you so much sir”, Adivi Sesh’s reply reads.

‘Major’ has been one of the most discussed movies of recent times, as it is receiving applause from both the audience and the critics.

It was the love and comments from the late Major’s family and a former colleague and friend who lived with him, trained with him, and knew him well that had the greatest impact on Adivi Sesh.

“I have been waiting for this movie, MAJOR, ever since its making was announced,” Razzaque Adil, who served with the Major at the National Defence Academy and National Security Guard and knew him well, said after watching the film.

“I received a call from Adivi Sesh, who plays Sandy sir in the film and is also the driving force behind it, thanks to Sandeep’s father. The sense of loss that I feel every time I remember Sandy reappeared as the end credits played”, Razzaque Adil said.

Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s colleague then elaborates, “I was, however, immensely proud of the reactions of the other spectators who had no idea who I was. Many were solemn, most appeared sincerely saddened, and a few children appeared to be in tears”.

“It’s a well-made movie that gets most of the facts & details accurate,” he says of Adivi Sesh’s performance in the film”, he explained further.

