Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 34 Update!( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Imtiaz Ali’s latest Bollywood release, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is now close to wrapping up its theatrical journey. Dhamaal 4 has stolen the limelight, due to which it will miss the success verdict. But Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina’s film will conclude as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 34 report!

Maintains a stable run in the fifth week

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga garnered 21 lakh on day 34. It maintained a rock steady hold, compared to 22 lakh collected on the fifth Monday. We’re talking about a film that was expected to crash after a dull first week. But the romantic period drama has clearly come a long way, maintaining a steady momentum even in its fifth week.

The total box office collection in India wraps up at 62.82 crore net after 34 days. Against a budget of 70 crore, Main Vaapas Aaunga has yet to reach breakeven. By less than 7 crore, it will likely be a losing affair in India. Unfortunate!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Week 4: 7.85 crore

Weekend 5: 2.02 crore

Day 32: 22 lakh

Day 33: 27 lakh

Day 34: 21 lakh

Total: 62.82 crore

8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

The end is near, and Imtiaz Ali’s film will wrap up as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It will not be able to beat Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo. All said and done, the achievement is notable, specially since big films like Alpha still haven’t made it to the list.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 135.2 crore Cocktail 2: 104.22 crore Dhamaal 4: 86.02 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 62.82 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 34 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 62.82 crore

Budget recovery: 89.74%

India gross: 74.12 crore

Overseas gross: 20.95 crore

Worldwide gross: 95.07 crore

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Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Bollywood’s 6th Highest-Grosser Of 2026 + Riteish Deshmukh’s 9th Highest-Grossing Film!

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