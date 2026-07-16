Imtiaz Ali’s latest Bollywood release, Main Vaapas Aaunga, is now close to wrapping up its theatrical journey. Dhamaal 4 has stolen the limelight, due to which it will miss the success verdict. But Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina’s film will conclude as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 34 report!
Maintains a stable run in the fifth week
According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga garnered 21 lakh on day 34. It maintained a rock steady hold, compared to 22 lakh collected on the fifth Monday. We’re talking about a film that was expected to crash after a dull first week. But the romantic period drama has clearly come a long way, maintaining a steady momentum even in its fifth week.
The total box office collection in India wraps up at 62.82 crore net after 34 days. Against a budget of 70 crore, Main Vaapas Aaunga has yet to reach breakeven. By less than 7 crore, it will likely be a losing affair in India. Unfortunate!
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 12.25 crore
- Week 2: 22.55 crore
- Week 3: 17.45 crore
- Week 4: 7.85 crore
- Weekend 5: 2.02 crore
- Day 32: 22 lakh
- Day 33: 27 lakh
- Day 34: 21 lakh
Total: 62.82 crore
8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026
The end is near, and Imtiaz Ali’s film will wrap up as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It will not be able to beat Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo. All said and done, the achievement is notable, specially since big films like Alpha still haven’t made it to the list.
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore
- Border 2: 362.76 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 135.2 crore
- Cocktail 2: 104.22 crore
- Dhamaal 4: 86.02 crore
- O’Romeo: 83.35 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga: 62.82 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 34 Summary
- Budget: 70 crore
- India net: 62.82 crore
- Budget recovery: 89.74%
- India gross: 74.12 crore
- Overseas gross: 20.95 crore
- Worldwide gross: 95.07 crore
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Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Bollywood’s 6th Highest-Grosser Of 2026 + Riteish Deshmukh’s 9th Highest-Grossing Film!
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