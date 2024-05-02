There was something to cheer about for Maidaan as it managed to go past the 1 crore mark all over again on Wednesday. The film had gone below this mark during the start of the weekdays but then Maharashtra Day and Labour Day partial holidays meant that there were added footfalls. Since Maidaan has found good word of mouth coming its way, it gained maximum benefits and added some moolah.

That said, it’s still painful that such well made film is unable to garner the kind of attention that it actually deserved. To think of it, had the film actually opened with the kind of numbers that its merits warrant then it would have benefitted so much from the holiday season. After Eid also, there have been number of full and partial holidays, and to top it all it had been a lean period with no major releases not just in April but entire May as well. At the very least it’s a 100 Crore Club film and going by its merits, the 200 crores mark should have been ideally breached.

For now though the Ajay Devgn starrer stands at 46.54 crores* and while 50 crores would be crossed by the coming weekend, one just waits to see where does it eventually land since it’s a wide open stage ahead for a month.

