Ashwin Kumar’s Mahavatar Narsimha continues to be among the leading choices of the audience. The Indian animated epic action drama has concluded its sixth weekend on a blockbuster note. It also continues to be the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 despite strong competition from War 2. Read box office day 31 early trends!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 31 Early Estimates

According to estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 6-6.50 crores on day 31, including all languages. It enjoyed a 28-31% growth compared to 4.70 crores garnered on the 5th Saturday. In fact, Hombale Films production gave a tough competition to War 2, which was in its second weekend, and brought collection on similar lines.

Vishnu Power is clearly roaring and setting new benchmarks for animated films in India. After 31 days, the box office collection will land around 229.94-230.44 crores. It will be interesting to see how Mahavatar Narsimha holds its fort on the sixth Monday.

Mahavatar Narsimha vs War 2

Ashwin Kumar’s directorial did the unimaginable. It surpassed every international and domestic animated film to become the highest Indian grosser in the genre. In fact, it is the first of its kind to enter the 200 crore club.

Mahavatar Narsimha is also competing with a Bollywood biggie like Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR led War 2 (219.95 crores). It is currently the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, a spot that the YRF spy thriller could steal. But so far, Hombale Films’ production is maintaining its lead at the ticket windows!

Beats Chennai Express

With its glorious run, Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as the 36th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. It has stolen the spot from Chennai Express, which concluded its lifetime at 227 crores. The next target is another Shah Rukh Khan film – Dunki (232 crores)

More about the animated epic action drama

Hombale Films’ creation was released in theatres on July 25, 2025. It is co-produced by Kleem Productions. It is the first installment of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

