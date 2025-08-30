Mahavatar Narsimha has been a riot at the Indian box office since its release on July 25, 2025. The Indian animated epic devotional action film is currently the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It has the opportunity to steal the #3 spot from War 2, but there’s one condition. Scroll below for the day 36 update!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 36

According to estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha added 92 lakhs to the kitty on day 36. The hold has been fantastic even after 5 weeks, as it fell below the one crore mark for the first time on the 6th Friday. There’s stiff competition from War 2, Param Sundari, and Saiyaara. But Ashwin Kumar’s directorial is already a blockbuster, so whatever is being added is only a bonus!

The total box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha in all languages wrap up at 237.18 crore net after 36 days. Another milestone would have been achieved had it clocked the 250 crore milestone, but that will not be possible now. The gross total in India surges to 279.87 crores.

Here is the language-wise box office breakdown in 36 days (net earnings):

Hindi: 178.43 crores

Telugu: 46.87 crores

Kannada: 8.81 crores

Tamil: 2.54 crores

Malayalam: 53 lakhs

Total: 237.18 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha vs War 2 Box Office

War 2 has stolen the spot of #3 Bollywood grosser of 2025 from Mahavatar Narsimha last week. Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer has accumulated 239.36 crores in all languages at the Indian box office in 16 days. The daily earnings have fallen below the one crore mark, which gives Hombale Films‘ creation an opportunity to bounce back.

However, it all now depends on one condition – if War 2 showcases good jump during its third weekend, it may maintain its lead by a considerable margin, and Ashwin Kumar’s directorial will ultimately lose the race!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary Day 36

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 237.18 crores

India gross: 279.87 crores

ROI: 1481%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 43: Mints 712% Higher Earnings Than Mohit Suri’s Last Film – Massive Blockbuster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News