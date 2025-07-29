Maareesan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, opened with decent reviews from critics and audiences. It did help fetch a fair number at the Indian box office during the opening weekend. However, on Monday, day 4, the film couldn’t maintain a strong grip at ticket windows, and the collection dropped by more than 50% compared to Friday. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Amid decent reviews, the Kollywood comedy thriller registered a fair start. There was an upward trend during the opening weekend, but the jump wasn’t that big. After the first weekend, all eyes were set to see how the film performs on its first weekday, Monday, and the trend wasn’t good. A stronghold was expected, but the collection fell below 40 lakh.

How much did Maareesan earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

As per Sacnilk, Maareesan saw an average occupancy of 15% throughout Monday, resulting in a day 4 collection of just 32 lakh. Compared to Friday, day 1’s collection of 75 lakh, the film saw a drop of 57.33%. Overall, it has earned 3.83 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 4.51 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 75 lakh

Day 2 – 1.37 crores

Day 3 – 1.39 crores

Day 4 – 32 lakh

Total – 3.83 crores

Maareesan underperforms at the Indian box office

While the makers haven’t revealed the exact budget, it is learned that the Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer was made on a very controlled cost. But even for that undisclosed controlled cost, the film hasn’t made good earnings. The performance is below expectations, and it might struggle to cross the 10 crore mark at the given pace.

Ideally, Maareesan should have targeted the 15 or 20 crore mark at the Indian box office, but it looks out of reach in the current situation.

More about the film

Directed by Sudheesh Sankar, the Kollywood comedy thriller was released on July 15. It also stars Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, and others. The film was produced by RB Choudary’s Super Good Films.

