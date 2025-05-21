The Tamil action-drama Maaman has been witnessing a smooth ride at the box office. The movie has especially been performing way better than Soori’s last theatrical run which was a major box office disappointment. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 5th day.

Maaman Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 5th day, the Soori starrer earned 1.81 crore when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a slight drop of 11% since the film amassed 2.05 crore on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 11.96 crore.

The film has now almost clocked in 12 crores when it comes to the day-wise collection. Not only this but Maaman has raced massively ahead from the lifetime collection of Soori’s previous theatrical outing which was the 2025 film, Badava. Badava only amassed 43 lakhs at the Indian box office in its lifetime.

Thus, with its current India net collection of 11.96 crore, Maaman has raced past Badava’s lifetime collection by 2681.4%. The film is also the 10th highest grossing Tamil film of 2025 currently. It is also managing a positive word of mouth which is clearly reflecting in its box office performance. However, it is also facing a tough competition from films like Tourist Family and Devil’s Double Next Level.

Check out the day-by-day breakdown of the action drama at the box office:

Day 1: 1.75 crore

Day 2: 2.5 crore

Day 3: 3.85 crore

Day 4: 2.05 crore

Day 5: 1.81 crore

Total: 11.96 crore

Talking about the global collections of the Soori starrer, including the taxes, its gross collections come to 14.11 crores. The film amassed 20 lakhs when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Maaman now stands at 14.31 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Prince And Family Box Office Collection Day 11: Dileep Starrer Continues Its Decent Run After Making Over 20% Returns

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News