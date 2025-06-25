The battle is getting intense as Maa and Nikita Roy get closer to their release dates. Both the Bollywood films from the horror genre are slated to release on June 27, 2025. Despite tremendous response to the official trailer, Kajol’s film is lagging behind Nikita Roy in BookMyShow interests. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Maa BookMyShow Interests

Maa takes forward the Shaitaan universe. Ajay Devgn’s 2024 supernatural thriller was a hit, so that connection is definitely helping grab eyeballs. As per the live data on BookMyShow, around 42.1K users have shown their interest in Kajol’s mythological horror film.

Nikita Roy is rising and shining!

The initial response was lukewarm. But interestingly, the buzz around Sonakshi Sinha and Paresh Rawal’s supernatural thriller is growing from strength to strength. So far, it has garnered 66.6K likes on the ticket-booking platform BookMyShow. There are still 48 hours to go for the big release, so a big boost is expected!

Maa vs Nikita Roy Pre-Box Office Battle

As can be noticed, Nikita Roy is leading the pre-box office battle with 58% higher BMS interests. The battle is getting intense as the release date approaches. The growth of Sonakshi Sinha & Paresh Rawal‘s film has also been rapid, compared to Kajol starrer.

With the last 2 days to go, it is to be seen whether Maa will turn the tables or stay behind Nikita Roy. The advance bookings will also soon commence, and that will clarify a lot about their opening day figures and the ultimate winner at the box office.

More about Maa & Nikita Roy

It marks Kajol’s debut in the horror genre. Maa is directed by Vishal Furia and is produced by Jio Studios and Ajay Devgn Films. The supporting cast also features Brijendra Kala and Ronit Bose Roy.

On the other hand, Nikita Roy is directed by Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Kussh S Sinha. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar.

