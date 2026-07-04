Alpha Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, registered a decent start at the Indian box office, and everyone was eager to see how its first Saturday turned out to be. In the morning shows, the occupancy was disappointing, and it felt that the film would somehow touch the 10 crore mark and wouldn’t go much beyond it. However, with day 2 almost over, early trends suggest the film has seen healthy growth. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The morning shows recorded an occupancy of 10%. In the afternoon shows, the film performed well, with an average occupancy of 22% across the nation. In the evening shows, it jumped further, reaching an occupancy of 29%. While the reports for the night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that occupancy has exceeded 30%.

Alpha displays decent growth on day 2

With higher occupancy than on opening day, Alpha is heading for a day 2 collection of 11.2-11.4 crore. Compared to day 1’s 9.25 crore, it displayed a decent jump of 21.08-23.24%. While the jump isn’t huge, it’s still good considering the negativity around the film online. Overall, the film has earned 20.45-20.65 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 24.13-24.36 crore gross.

Tomorrow, on day 3, Alpha is expected to grow further and is expected to rake in around 13 crore net, thus concluding the 3-day opening weekend at 33.45-33.65 crore net.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 9.25 crore

Day 2 – 11.2-11.4 crore

Total – 20.45-20.65 crore

More about Alpha

The spy action thriller also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan (in a cameo role). It is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films). It serves as the seventh film in YRF’s Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. It was reportedly made on a budget of 100 crore.

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