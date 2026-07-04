Evil Dead Burn North America Box Office Projection: Can It Overtake Backrooms’ Opening Weekend Haul?(Photo Credit: YouTube)

Evil Dead Burn is gearing up for a theatrical release this Friday. The horror movie is expected to earn strong numbers at the box office in North America, but is it strong enough to beat Backrooms’ massive opening weekend to score the biggest debut for horror films of the year at the North American box office? Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much is the film tracking to earn on its opening weekend at the domestic box office?

According to reports, the upcoming Evil Dead movie is tracking to earn between $30 million and $40 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It could be the biggest opening weekend in the franchise. The biggest debut is scored by 2013’s Evil Dead, the rebooted movie. It collected $25.8 million in its opening weekend and thus set a new benchmark for the franchise.

Can Evil Dead Burn beat Backrooms’ massive opening weekend?

The upcoming Evil Dead Burn will surpass the opening weekend of Obsession, which earned $17.1 million in its debut. Backrooms recorded the biggest debut of the year for horror movies, collecting $81 million at the domestic box office and $118 million worldwide. It is one of the biggest domestic debuts for Hollywood movies.

According to early estimates, it is landing between $30 million and $40 million; there is no way the movie will not surpass Backrooms’ outstanding opening weekend. However, it will set a new benchmark for the franchise. The film will clash with Minions & Monsters‘ second frame, and a week later, the movie will face The Odyssey. The theaters will be packed these days with so many options.

What is the film about?

The film follows a grieving family that reunites at a secluded house after a mother’s son dies. What begins as a somber gathering soon descends into a nightmare as family members are gradually possessed and transformed into Deadites, turning the reunion into a living hell. Evil Dead Burn will be released on July 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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