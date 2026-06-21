Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest action drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram, is turning out to be a crowd-pleaser at the box office. After securing a fantastic top-10 domestic opening on Friday, the film relied on word of mouth for day 2. On Saturday, the ticket windows witnessed a good jump, proving that Samantha’s box office pull has magic!

The action drama recorded a spectacular 40% jump in its collections on Day 2. This led the film to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood films of 2026 globally in just 48 hours!

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, June 20, Maa Inti Bangaaram earned 7.5 crore at the box office, a huge jump from the previous day. The two-day total of the film crossed the 10 crore mark at the box office. Samantha’s energetic performance as Swarna/Jhansi is working like magic for family audiences.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 5.35 crore

Day 2: 7.5 crore

Total: 12.85 crore

The dramatic weekend growth was visible across all major circuits, with evening and night shows witnessing a spike! Samantha‘s film has been performing like a monster in overseas territories. After scoring a huge opening, the 2-day worldwide gross has hit a gross total of 25.76 crore.

Made on a controlled budget of 25 to 30 crore, Maa Inti Bangaaram has already secured 42% to 51% budget recovery. With the worldwide total, the film has entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films worldwide.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Peddi: 323.7 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 300.79 crore The RajaSaab: 206.57 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 97.25 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 83.85 crore Dacoit: 56.88 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 38.74 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram: 25.76 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: 22.48 crore Raakaasa: 21.85 crore

The film is eyeing another huge 8+ crore net day domestically, which should push its opening weekend worldwide gross past the 35-crore mark with ease.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 12.85 crore

India Gross Collection: 15.16 crore

Budget: 25 – 30 crore

Budget Recovery: 42 – 51%

Overseas Gross Collection: 10.6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 25.76 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Peddi Worldwide Box Office Day 17: Needs 26.05 Crore More To Become Tollywood’s 9th Highest-Grosser

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