Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, has completed its seven-week run in theatres. Throughout this long journey, it has left everyone surprised by breaking several important records in Mollywood. A few days back, it reached its peak by emerging as an industry hit, followed by a global triple century. As per the latest update, it has now earned almost 58 times the opening day collection, which is an incredible feat. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Advertisement

The Mollywood superhero flick was theatrically released on August 28, alongside Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam. Considering the positive response to the trailer and overall buzz, it was expected to do decent business, but in reality, it turned out to be a juggernaut. With all the appreciation on social media and strong word-of-mouth on the ground level, it displayed really long legs during its theatrical run.

How much did Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earn at the Indian box office in 50 days?

Yesterday, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra completed 50 days in theatres, which is a rare feat in today’s time. Talking about the collection, the film has earned a whopping 156.02 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it stands at 184.1 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 54.7 crores

Week 2 – 47 crores

Week 3 – 27.1 crores

Week 4 – 13.25 crores

Week 5 – 9.8 crores

Week 6 – 2.95 crores

Week 7 – 1.22 crores

Total – 156.02 crores

Enjoys a historic success after a decent start

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra started its journey on a decent note by earning 2.7 crores on day 1. After such a start, it went on to mint historic numbers at the Indian box office. As mentioned above, its current total stands at 156.02 crores. If a comparison is made between the opening day and the total sum, the film has done the unthinkable by enjoying a near 58X opening day multiplier.

It means that the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer has earned almost 58 times the opening day collection. This is unreal and is a much bigger achievement than Thudarum. For those who don’t know, Thudarum opened at 5.3 crores and earned slightly over 23 times the opening day collection, concluding its run at 122 crores.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 28: Week 4 Ends – Can It Still Hit the 175 Crore Mark?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News