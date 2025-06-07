Disney’s live-action remake Lilo & Stitch is the second film of 2025 to cross a major milestone at the North American box office. The film has achieved that in under fifteen days. Globally, the film is sprinting towards the $700 million mark. Keep scrolling for more.

The Disney remake remained isolated at the #1 rank in the domestic box office chart. The film is currently tracking to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide and beat A Minecraft Movie as the year’s highest-grossing movie.

Lilo & Stitch box office collection day 14 (North America)

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Lilo & Stitch collected a strong $5.1 million on its second Thursday at the box office in North America. The movie has experienced a decline of -44.8% from last Thursday and has registered 2nd biggest second Thursday among Memorial Day releases. It is right behind Top Gun: Maverick’s $9.1 million 2nd Thursday gross at the North American box office. Check the top five list below.

Check out the biggest second-Thursdays among Memorial Day releases:

1. Top Gun: Maverick – $9.1 million

2. Lilo & Stitch – $5.1 million

3. Aladdin – $4.7 million

4. The Little Mermaid – $4.1 million

5. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – $3.6 million

Crosses the $300 million milestone domestically!

After running in the theatres for 14 days and grossing $5.1 million on its 2nd Thursday [day 14], the film has crossed the $300 million milestone at the North American box office. Lilo & Stitch has hit the $303.2 million cume domestically. It is the second 2025 release to cross this milestone in North America after A Minecraft Movie. The Disney flick is the second highest-grossing film of the year domestically.

Worldwide Collection & release

The Disney flick has also crossed the $300 million milestone overseas and now stands at the $334.52 million cume. Globally, the film has hit the $637.8 million cume. It might cross the $700 million milestone worldwide this weekend or get closer to the mark. Lilo & Stitch was released on May 23.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

North America – $303.2 million

Overseas – $334.52 million

Worldwide – $637.8 million

