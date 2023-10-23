Thalapathy Vijay has been performing like Beast, all set to destroy all previous numbers at the box office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film has been churning out great numbers at the Hindi Box office as well. The film has delivered another great Sunday, taking the weekend total to 3.2 crore.

The Tamil action thriller earned 3 crore at the Hindi box office on day 4, Sunday. This was almost a 25% increase at the Box Office than the previous day.

Leo opened at 2.8 crore at the box office on Thursday, claiming the top spot for the highest opening Hindi dubbed Kollywood film in 2023, beating Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Aishwarya Rai. The film secured 2 crore on Friday, despite being a working day.

Thalapathy Vijay again took a jump on Day 3, Saturday, with 2.4 crore collection and finished the extended weekend on Sunday with a 25% jump, registering 3 crore at the box office.

These numbers come in, despite Leo not getting a dubbed release in Hindi in National Cinema Chains PVR, Cinepolis, and INOX due to the OTT rule, which says that a film has to maintain a window between the theatre and the OTT release.

Leo, unfortunately, drops early, barring a National Cinema Chain release. So, clearly, the 10 crore total comes from the single screen in the Hindi belt, which is surprising as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is still running.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath, was also released in Hindi, but Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, also starring Sanjay Dutt, has been ruling the Hindi Box Office. The attraction might be Sanjay Dutt as well as his target audience serving the single screens!

The film also has two days to earn with Dussehra holiday. If Thalapathy Vijay makes the most of it, then Leo Hindi might turn a hit in a surprising move. The film has time to earn till Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas drops next at the Box Office.

Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Thalapathy Vijay as Parthiban, while Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja play the antagonists, Antony Das and Harold Das, in search of their brother Leo Das, who is identical to Parthi. A major twist of mistaken identities follows a crisp thriller that will keep you hooked till the end.

The film was expected to be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which also includes Kaithi starring Karthi and Vikram starring Kamal Haasan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

