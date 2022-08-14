There was some respite for Laal Singh Chaddha on Saturday as 9 Crores came in. This is at least some sort of jump when compared to a dip towards 7.26 crores mark that it had observed on Friday after collecting 11.70 crores on its opening day, Thursday. The collections are still quite low but then it had earlier seemed that the film could just about manage around 8.50-9 crores on Saturday. In that context, the numbers which have come in are a little better than expected.

What’s needed for the Aamir Khan starrer now is to show similar jumps on Sunday as well as Monday so that around 12-13 crores came come in on Sunday and then further 14-15 crores can be accumulated on Monday. It would be tough though since the film is primarily been driven by multiplexes, but then that’s the only hope which can have to see some sort of a number been put on the board.

So far, the film has collected 27.96 Crores and to think of it, the first day collections of Thugs of Hindostan (50.75 crores) are still so far away. That number will actually be surpassed only on Monday and it is definitely not something that Aamir Khan and his team would have anticipated before release, despite these being post-pandemic times. The fate of the film is pretty much known now but before announcing any verdict, one waits to see how collections turn out to be till Monday because for the sake of the industry, Laal Singh Chaddha needs to cover as much distance as it can in the festive five-day long weekend.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

