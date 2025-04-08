Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have all the reasons to celebrate. Their action thriller, L2: Empuraan, is on a record-breaking spree for Malayalam cinema in India and worldwide. It has now achieved another feat in Kerala, surpassed by only 8 South films since 2010. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

The ultimate race for footfalls!

As per the latest box office update, L2: Empuraan has registered footfalls of 50 lakhs+ in Kerala. It is the only South film since Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham (2024) to have achieved this feat. If that’s not it, Mohanlal starrer is also the ninth film since 2010 that has unlocked this milestone.

Check out the South films with 50 lakhs+ footfalls in Kerala since 2010:

Drishyam Pulimurugan Baahubali2 Lucifer KGF Chapter 2 2018 Aadujeevitham Aavesham L2: Empuraan

Prithviraj Sukumaran has continued his streak of success, as the predecessor Lucifer had also previously achieved the massive feat.

L2: Empuraan’s previous record in Kerala

The action thriller had previously recorded history, scoring the highest opening of all time in Kerala. L2: Empuraan had earned 15 crores gross, leaving behind Leo (12 crores), KGF Chapter 2 (7.25 crores), Beast (6.60 crores), and Pushpa 2 (6.35 crores).

Domestic Box Office Collections

In India, Mohanlal starrer is the second highest-grossing Malayalam film. It has garnered 91.09 crore net in 12 days. It is only behind Manjummel Boys, which earned 142 crores in its lifetime.

More about L2: Empuraan

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, it is the second installment in the Lucifer franchise. Unfortunately, the early reviews have been mixed, and analysts are now worried if that would cause a negative impact on its flourishing box office collections.

The supporting cast features Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It was released in theatres worldwide on March 27, 2025.

