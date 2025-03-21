L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is all over the news for all the right reasons. While there are still 5-6 days to go for the theatrical release, the film is already enjoying the unbelievable record-breaking spree. After smashing the biggest Malayalam opening in the overseas market in the advance booking stage itself, the magnum opus has now surpassed the day 1 collection of its predecessor, Lucifer. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

L2: Empuraan is on a rampage mode!

This morning, at 9 a.m. IST, the makers officially announced the commencement of pre-sales. Going by the crazy response internationally, the Mollywood biggie was expected to receive a bumper response in India, and that’s what exactly happened. The moment pre-sales were officially announced, there was chaos on online ticket-booking platforms.

A few hours back, it sold an astonishing 96.14K tickets in an hour on BookMyShow, making it the film with second-highest ticket sales in one hour on BMS after Pushpa 2 (107.6K).

Surpasses the day 1 collection of Lucifer!

As of 7 p.m. IST, L2: Empuraan has sold a mind-blowing 4.71 lakh+ tickets at the Indian box office for the opening day. This equals a collection of a huge 7.52 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). What makes it more jaw-dropping is that these bookings have been witnessed in just 10 hours since the official commencement of pre-sales.

With such a crazy response, L2: Empuraan has already surpassed the day 1 collection of Lucifer. For the unversed, Lucifer opened at 7.19 crore gross at the Indian box office. This number has been easily surpassed now, which indicates a hurricane at ticket windows.

Out of the total 7.52 crore gross collection of opening day pre-sales, Kerala alone has contributed 6.41 crore gross by selling over 4.02 lakh+ tickets.

More about the film

The upcoming Malayalam action thriller is a follow-up to Lucifer and the second installment in a planned trilogy. It arrives in Indian theatres on March 27, 2025. It is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

