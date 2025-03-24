Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam action thriller L2 Empuraan is enjoying massive hype nationwide. The sequel to Lucifer is 3 days away from its big release but has already surpassed the highest opener of Mohanlal. It continues its winning streak with an impressive surge in advance booking trends. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Countdown begins on a banger note

L2 Empuraan is slated to release in theatres on March 27, 2025. The countdown has officially begun, with only three days to go. As per the latest box office update as of 2 PM, Mohanlal starrer has registered advance booking of 13.20 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It has witnessed a surge of 27% in the last 24 hours.

Over 70K tickets have been sold all across the nation. Kerala is currently the best-performing state, contributing 9 crores gross alone, which is 68% of the total pre-sales. Karnataka (2.08 crores), Tamil Nadu (64 lakhs), and Maharashtra (43 lakhs) are among the other leading circuits.

L2 Empuraan vs highest advance booking sales of 2025

Mohanlal starrer had previously surpassed the pre-sales of Daaku Maharaaj (9.10 crores gross). It has now left behind the Telugu action comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which registered final advance booking collections of 12.40 crores gross.

L2 Empuraan will surpass Chhaava (13.85 crore gross) today and register the third-highest pre-sales of 2025.

Check out the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025 in India below:

Game Changer: 31.80 crores

Vidaamuyarchi: 18.40 crores

Chhaava: 13.85 crores

L2 Empuraan: 13.20 crores (3 days to go)

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 12.40 crores

At the current pace, Mohanlal’s film will easily surpass Vidaamuyarchi. It is to be seen how far it gets from there.

More about L2E

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam action thriller is backed by Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions. It is the second installment in the Lucifer franchise.

The ensemble cast features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Worldwide Box Office Advance Booking: Axes Rekhachithram To Become #1 Malayalam Grosser Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News