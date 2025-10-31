Halloween brings another big moment for KPop Demon Hunters, which could pull off another strong win at the box office. The fantasy musical about KPop idols battling demons has been unstoppable since it premiered on Netflix on June 20, and audiences worldwide have made it a phenomenon. Now the film is getting a theatrical re-release from October 31 to November 2, 2025, for Halloween sing-along screenings.

Record-Breaking Netflix Success Of KPop Demon Hunters

Since its debut, KPop Demon Hunters has pulled in 325.1 million views in its first 91 days, making it Netflix’s most-watched movie ever. Its songs have stormed the charts, with the fictional band Huntr/x’s hit “Golden” becoming the first song by a KPop girl group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

KPop Demon Hunters Box Office Return & Competition

Now, the film is returning to theaters for another round, following a special sing-along release in August that topped the domestic box office for a weekend. This time, it will be playing in 2,890 theaters, according to Deadline. Although early forecasts suggest it may not take the top spot, it is in close competition with Regretting You and Black Phone 2.

Projections show KPop Demon Hunters could bring in around $6 million over the three-day weekend. The holiday’s timing, with Halloween landing on a Friday, means an overall slower box office, but that also leaves room for surprises. Both of its competitors are expected to land near $7 million, keeping the race tight.

Holdover Films Battle for the Top

All three leading titles are holdovers. KPop Demon Hunters has been available on streaming for over four months, Black Phone 2 is in its third weekend, and Regretting You is entering its second. The horror sequel might receive a temporary boost from Halloween night viewings, although scary movies often experience steep drops once the holiday ends.

KPop Demon Hunters Box Office Power

If KPop Demon Hunters once again exceeds expectations as it did during its earlier theatrical run, earning $18 million, it could reclaim the No. 1 spot. Its advantage lies in audience love and strong reviews. The film boasts a near-perfect 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, well ahead of Black Phone 2 at 73% and Regretting You at 28%.

The fan enthusiasm remains high as well. The demand for Halloween costumes inspired by the movie’s characters has far exceeded supply, with Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation underestimating how massive the craze would become. Even months after its streaming debut, KPop Demon Hunters continues to prove that its rhythm and storytelling still have the power to draw crowds back to theaters.

