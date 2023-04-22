Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Finally the day arrived for which Salman Khan returned to the theatres with his action entertainer. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it also stars an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh, Vijender Singh. The film has been receiving positive to mixed reviews from from critics and audience.

The Salman Khan starrer which opened on predicted lines is expected to attract his sea of fans today and tomorrow owing to the festival. Scroll down to read how much it garnered on Day 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the Early trends flowing in, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has taken a jump on the second day of its release. According to latest media reports, the film has collected around 24-26 crore on Day 2 at the domestic box office. With the latest numbers, its total collection now stands at 39.81-41.81 crore*. For the unversed, it opened to 15.81 crore at domestic theatres.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has become Salman Khan’s second lowest opener after Dabangg which released in 2010 and opened at 14.50 crore. Salman Khan’s highest Eid opener till now has been Bharat which hit the screens in 2019 and has collected 42.30 crore on day 1.

Coming back, after earning around 39-41 crore in first two days of its release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will aim at a similar trendline on its third day i.e., Sunday in order to even reach closer to 100 crore mark.

We shall wait for tomorrow to see its performance. Meanwhile stay tuned to KoiMoi for box office updates on KBKJ.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan’s Top-15 Biggest Openers, Here’s Where It Stands!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News