Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan celebrated Eid together and also posed for a picture for fans.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared the picture. In the image, Salman was seen looking dapper in a black shirt and matching pants. Aamir wore a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan smiled for the camera as they got clicked.

Salman Khan wrote: “Chand Mubarak.”

Soon after the photo went viral, netizens dropped hilarious comments. While some said it gave Amar Prem Vibes others missed Shah Rukh Khan. As one wrote “SRK ko bhi bula lo.”

Sangeeta Bijlani took to the comment section and mentioned: “Chaand Mubarak.”

On the work front, Salman Khan’s latest Eid offering to his fans is ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which is directed by Farhad Samji. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ opposite Kareena Kapoor.

