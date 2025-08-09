Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has failed to make any impact at the Indian box office, with disappointing numbers coming in its kitty. Despite some people liking it, the overall content wasn’t appealing to the wider audience as it offered nothing new. Also, it felt like the film went over budget, creating an extra pressure of scoring big. In exchange for the money spent on production, it has secured a low total so far. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Kingdom earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

In the 8-day extended opening week, the Tollywood spy action thriller couldn’t make it big and earned just 47.45 crores. After an underwhelming total in the opening week, there was little hope for the second week, and the start has been similar to what was expected. As per Sacnilk, the biggie earned just 1 crore on the second Friday, day 9.

Overall, Kingdom has earned 48.35 crore net at the Indian box office in 9 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 57.05 crore gross. From here, it won’t be able to make much difference and will stay in theatres until this Thursday (August 14). Thursday onwards, War 2 and Coolie will storm theatres.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 18 crores

Day 2 – 7.5 crores

Day 3 – 8 crores

Day 4 – 7.4 crores

Day 5 – 2 crores

Day 6 – 1.75 crores

Day 7 – 1.5 crores

Day 8 – 1.2 crores

Day 9 – 1 crore

Total – 48.35 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Kingdom was made on a budget of 130 crores. Against this budget, it has earned only 48.35 crore net so far, thus recovering only 37.19% of the total budget. To enter the safe zone, the film needed to earn 130 crore net, which is impossible now. So, it’s another major setback for Vijay Deverakonda.

For Tollywood, it’s another major failure at the Indian box office after Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa and Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Let’s hope the Telugu-dubbed versions of War 2 and Coolie bring blockbuster numbers in the Telugu market.

