In the first weekend, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 has done well on Sunday when there were Eid festivities around. That gave good hopes for the film to have a sustained week ahead. Later on Monday when the collections were better than Friday, it seemed like positive news as well. Of course there was an Eid spillover audience but still the fact that there were footfalls made on look forward to how the first week will pan out.

Well, the collections dipped as only select mass centers were supporting the film, as a result of which the first week closed at 11.56 crores. All eyes were how the second weekend would look like but then second Friday went below the 0.50 crores mark with 0.31 crores coming in. Expectedly though, Saturday saw a jump in numbers as single screens saw some footfalls all over again, as a result of which the film hit the 0.50 crores* all over again.

Currently, the Vidyut Jammwal starrer stands at 12.37 crores* and today it should see further increase in footfalls. Of course, the jump won’t be as high as it was last Sunday since that was owing to Eid. However, whatever numbers come in over and above Saturday collections would be added bonus for Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources, stay tuned.

