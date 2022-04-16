KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 3 (Hindi) Early Trends: Rocking Star Yash had created a massive fan base for himself with the first instalment. The reviews for the latest release have been favourable too, which has further boosted the footfall at the ticket windows. Scroll below for details on how Day 3 is fairing.

There remain multiple factors that make Prashant Neel directorial bigger than ever. This time, there is also a collaboration with stars like Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt, that is helping pull a major chunk from the Hindi belt.

So far, KGF Chapter 2 has collected 100.74 crores, just in the Hindi language. It witnessed its all-time highest numbers on first day with 53.95 crores and broke major records at the box office. The need of the hour for Yash starrer was to keep its collection above 40 crores with its weekend numbers.

KGF Chapter 2 has done exactly that and continued its strong run at the box office. As per the early trends flowing in, the film has raked in about 40-42 crores. With that, its total collections now rise to 140.74-142.74 crores. Indeed an exceptional run, isn’t it?

Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and the whole KGF team shall already begin the celebrations!

While fans continue to enjoy the second film of the franchise, Prashanth Neel has already hyped up fans with KGF 3. It is the open ending of Yash starrer’s latest release that marked the biggest hint and could there be a better return gift for ones visiting the theatres?

KGF Chapter 2 stars Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and the film is presented by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in the Hindi language.

