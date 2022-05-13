It was a wonderful fourth week for KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) as over 20 crores came in. The film was quite good over the weekend and then weekdays stayed stable as well. The footfalls didn’t subside and that indicates a good hold in the fifth week as well. Though Jayeshbhai Jordaar has released and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in the running as well, the Prashanth Neel directed film has its own fanbase and that will keep coming.

Currently, the film stands at 420.70 crores, as 22.75 crores were collected in Week 4. While it could well stretch its way towards the 440 crores mark, anything more than would be an added bonus.

However, 450 crores is out of the question, even though that would have had a sweet ring to it. In any case, KGF Chapter 2 has overperformed by a huge margin the moment it went past the 400 crores mark so whatever that’s coming in is over and above what even the maker would have bargained for.

What is also commendable is the fact that the footfalls for KGF Chapter 2 are amongst the best ever. Since the film is primarily finding audiences in the interiors now where the ticket prices are much lower, it is commendable that the overall collections stay on to be so good, what with Thursday being 1.70 crores as well.

With the coming weekend set to bring in around 6-7 crores more, it is turning out to be truly celebratory times for the Yash starrer.

