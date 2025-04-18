It’s indeed a ‘Good Friday’ because now we have two Bollywood biggies at the ticket windows. Akshay Kumar led Kesari Chapter 2 released in theatres today and will be clashing against Sunny Deol’s Jaat at the box office. Guess which film is leading so far in morning occupancy and ticket sales? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Morning Occupancy

Jaat enjoyed a freeway at the ticket windows for the last eight days. But there’s finally a competitor, and the journey ahead isn’t going to be easy. On day 8, Sunny Deol‘s film registered a morning occupancy of 7.70%. In comparison, Kesari Chapter 2 witnessed occupancy of around 12.67%.

Akshay Kumar starrer is witnessing better trends but it is to be noted that the gap isn’t huge considering Jaat has already completed a week in theatres. It is giving tough competition, and the battle will intensify during the evening and night shows.

Ticket Sales

As per the latest update as of 3 PM today, Kesari Chapter 2 has sold a total of 49K tickets for the opening day. It dominates the ticket windows on Good Friday, with almost 139% higher admissions than Jaat, which has sold around 20.49K tickets so far.

Tomorrow is a Saturday, which means there will be more occupancies during the shows. It is now to be seen which biggie eventually leads the Good Friday battle. So far, Kesari Chapter 2 is leading the race by a considerable gap.

The race will be more interesting starting tomorrow. Based on the word-of-mouth, Akshay Kumar starrer could continue dominating the race or be toppled by Sunny Deol’s film, which has maintained a steady hold so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8: 121% Higher Than Deva, Clocks 4th Highest Opening Week Of 2025 In Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News