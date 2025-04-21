Kesari Chapter 2 concluded its first opening weekend on a respectable note. The real test began today for Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan starrer. It witnessed a routine drop at the box office on Monday. Scroll below for day 4 early trends at the box office.

Passes the Monday test!

The graph witnessed an upward trend during the first weekend. A routine drop was expected, but the need of the hour was not to suffer more than a 50% drop on Monday. As per early trends, Kesari Chapter 2 has added 4-5 crores on day 3. It has witnessed a 36-48% drop compared to 7.84 crores earned on the opening day.

Karan Singh Tyagi is facing competition from Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which is making the journey challenging. Had it been a solo run, the historical courtroom drama would be shining bright amid the good word-of-mouth.

The four-day total at the Indian box office concludes around 33.62-34.62 crores.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 7.84 crores

Day 2: 10.04 crores

Day 3: 11.70 crores

Day 4: 4-5 crores (estimates)

Total: 33.62-34.62 crores

Kesari Chapter 2 vs highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday’s film is climbing up the ladder with each passing day. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Fateh (18.87 crores), Emergency (20.48 crores), and Deva (33.97 crores) to become the 6th highest Bollywood grosser of 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025:

Chaava: 615.11 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Sikandar: 129.69 crores Jaat: 75.18 crores The Diplomat: 40.46 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 33.62-34.62 crores (estimates) Deva – 33.97 crores Emergency – 20.48 crores Fateh – 18.87 crores Crazxy – 14.03 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jaat Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Becomes 4th Bollywood Film Of 2025 To Enter 100 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News