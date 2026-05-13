Suriya’s latest venture, Karuppu, is finding it difficult to create any buzz at the ticket window. As the final advance sales report comes in, the film indicates a rocky start at the box office in India and the US. While the film failed to enter the top 10 pre-sales on BMS in India, it is a bigger mess in the US, with most of the shows canceled for the entire weekend!

In India as well, the film began its day with canceled shows in the morning. But it slowly gained momentum over the entire day. The BookMyShow pre-sales for the film suggest a quieter opening than expected. Despite a steady rise in ticket sales over the last four days, the film has missed the benchmark set by recent Kollywood biggies.

Karrupu Box Office Pre-Sales

The film saw a gradual climb in advance bookings, but the momentum needed for a record-breaking opening was missing. Starting with just 13.42K ticket sales on May 10, the film reached its peak on May 13 with 93.28K tickets sold on BMS.

Suriya‘s film hit a total of 212.5K ticket sales in advance on BMS. It could not surpass the pre-sales of Kanguva, which registered 386K ticket sales on BMS in advance.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales on BMS for Kollywood films that were released after 2023.

Coolie: 2.5 Million Leo: 2.2 Million Jailer: 1.19 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 1.19 Million Vettaiyan: 706K VidaaMuyarchi: 689K Good Bad Ugly: 643K Amaran: 628K Indian 2: 626K Kanguva: 386K

Karuppu BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Check out the advance ticket sales for Suriya’s film on BMS.

May 10: 13.42K

May 11 : 31.72K

May 12: 74.09K

May 13: 93.28K

Total: 212.51K

Karuppu, with its 212.5K sales, is trailing by nearly 173K tickets behind the #10 spot. This indicates that the film could not capture the pre-release craze that Suriya’s previous films have managed to generate.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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