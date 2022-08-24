Be it the new release Dobaaraa, which is collecting the least of them all, or the holdover releases Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakdhabandhan which have come down heavily in the second week, it is south release Karthikeya 2 which is collecting the best and that too in its Hindi version. There are some footfalls at least, and those are especially fair enough considering the film is a largely unknown entity.

On Tuesday, the film collected 1.15 crores and while that’s better than all the other movies in the running, the fact remains that the push during the second weekend had indicated that the weekdays would actually remain stable and at least over the 1.50 crores mark till the arrival of Liger.

So far, the film has collected 17.45 crores* and while 20 crores is still pretty much happening, there would be some struggle required to come close to the 25 crores mark. Till the weekend gone by it seemed that the film would probably get into the 25-30 crores range but with Liger also coming in, it would be a close watch.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

