Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is roaring at the box office with its second Saturday performance already! The mythological epic, has managed to grow at the box office by heaps and bounds when compared with its occupancy on the second Friday. Even the ticket window is buzzing on BookMyShow.

161% Jump In The Morning!

On the second Saturday, October 11, Rishab Shetty’s film managed to register an occupancy of almost 38.7% in the morning. This is almost 161.4% higher than the second Friday, which registered a morning occupancy of 14.8% in the theaters!

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 10 Occupancy!

Meanwhile, during the afternoon, Kantara Chapter 1 registered an occupancy of 75.3% in the theaters. This was almost 111.5% higher than the second Friday’s 35.6% occupancy in the afternoon! The film might roar further in the evening and the night shows since it is a holiday tomorrow.

The second weekend for Rishab Shetty’s film might close at almost 70+ crore at the box office. On the second Saturday, the film has already registered a net collection of almost 21.5 crore by 6 PM as per Sacnilk. This is clearly, almost Friday’s entire collection!

Kantara Chapter 1 Ticket Sales

On the second Saturday, from 6 AM to 6 PM, Rishab Shetty & Rukmini Vasanth has already registered a ticket sale of 423.4K on BMS. This is almost 54% higher than the ticket sales of 273K on the second Friday, for the same timeframe.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 registered 16% occupancy in the morning, compared to yesterday’s 7%. The afternoon shows on the second Friday registered 29.6% occupancy, compared to yesterday’s 12.63%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

