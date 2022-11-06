What a fabulous run Kantara (Hindi) has been having. First it continued to do better than all the other films in the running in Friday, despite the fact that it was in its fourth week. Now even on Saturday, when at least Phone Bhoot is showing some push, Kantara (Hindi) has grown even bigger and collected far ahead of 2.15 crores which it had accumulated on Friday.

The film, which is running at a greater number of shows now at all major multiplexes has started showing better occupancy too and that reflected in 3 crores* more that it ended up collecting.

Advertisement

It’s superb that the film has got into this zone because it shows that the numbers would be more than 3 crores all over again on Sunday as well, despite a major T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe. This is what happens for set films which are running in weeks and bringing on consistent numbers on a day by day basis because they don’t quite get impacted by external factors.

Advertisement

The Rishab Shetty film has now gathered 57.90 crores* and today it will cross the 60 crores milestone. The film is every bit a superhit at the box office and is practically the only bright spot for the industry since the release of Brahmastra.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kantara: Rishab Shetty’s Blockbuster Is Arriving On OTT Sooner Than Expected? Here’s The Speculated Release Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram