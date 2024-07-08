Kalki 2898 AD performed surprisingly well at the Hindi Box Office on the 2nd Sunday after a huge jump on Saturday. While the film has crossed the 500 crore mark in India, it has crossed the 200 crore mark in Hindi, taking the Hindi total to almost 210 crore! In fact, it will hit another landmark at the box office on Monday!

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 11

On the eleventh day, the second Sunday, the film took everyone by surprise, bringing in almost 21 – 22 crore at the Hindi Box office! This is a magical number since it is as much as the opening of 22.50 crore at the Hindi box office!

Interestingly, the film already showed signs of some magical numbers arriving with its Saturday numbers. On the 2nd Saturday, the film collected 17.50 crore on the tenth day and took another jump for the 2nd Sunday!

As Much As The Opening Day!

Kalki 2898 AD collected as much as the opening day on the 2nd Sunday at the Hindi box office, bringing a weekend total of around 49 crore! Meanwhile, it saw a phenomenal jump of almost 125% at the box office from Friday to Sunday!

All Set To Dethrone Fighter!

Prabhas’s biggie starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan is all set to dethrone Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter on day 12, 2nd Monday, and take the spot for the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, beating Fighter’s 215 crore at the box office. If the film sticks to this pace for another week, it might look at beating RRR’s Hindi Box Office as well!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified them.

