Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha is facing a tough time at the box office. In fact, the first weekend arrived with lukewarm numbers and no achievements to celebrate. In three days, the film stands at a total net collection of 13.85 crore in India. This is an underwhelming opening weekend.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Last Opening Weekend

The superstar arrived in the theaters with Lucky Baskhar last year, and his last opening weekend stood at a net collection of 29.4 crore in India. With 90 lakh paid previews, Lucky Baskhar had a four-day extended weekend at the box office. The three-day total of the film still stood at 21.4 crore.

Kaantha Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, November 16, Kaantha earned 4.5 crore at the box office. This was a drop from the previous day, which brought 5 crore at the box office. In three days, the film earned 9.05 crore with its Tamil version and 4.8 crore with its Telugu version.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office, along with the Tamil and Telugu versions.

Day 1: 4.35 crore – Tamil: 2.65 crore | Telugu: 1.7 crore

Day 2: 5 crore – Tamil: 3.4 crore | Telugu: 1.6 crore

Day 3: 4.5 crore – Tamil: 3 crore | Telugu: 1.5 crore

Total: 13.85 crore – Tamil: 9.05 crore | Telugu: 4.8 crore

Fails To Enter Top 10 Kollywood Weekends Of 2025

Dulquer Salmaan failed to enter the top 10 Kollywood weekends of 2025. The tenth spot is owned by Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s 22.75 crore. Kaantha failed to come anywhere close to this rock-solid opening weekend by Thalaivan Thalaivii!

Check out the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Kollywood (India Net Collections).

Coolie: 194.5 crore* Good Bad Ugly: 83.66 crore* Vidaamuyarchi: 60.28 crore* Retro: 39.41 crore Idli Kadai: 38.6 crore** Madharaasi: 37.15 crore Thug Life: 36.9 crore* Dude: 30.75 crore Dragon: 25.23 crore Thalaivan Thalaivii: 22.75 crore

* denotes the film had a four-day extended weekend

** Dhanush’s film was released on a Wednesday and had a five-day extended weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

