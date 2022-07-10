As expected, JugJugg Jeeyo evidenced very good growth on Saturday as the collections almost doubled up from Friday [0.92 crores]. With 1.80!crores coming in, it was a good outcome for the film which is doing well primarily on the basis of urban family audiences, especially in North.

The Varun Dhawan starrer hasn’t given up from the second day itself, as has been the case with 90% of the Hindi films that have released this year, and is trying to get the maximum possible footfalls as it can from the target audience.

This is the reason why even though the weekdays turn out to be just about fair, it’s the weekend where the film finds the maximum push. That’s exactly what has enabled JugJugg Jeeyo to keep pushing its case for a total in the vicinity of 85 crores.

So far, the film has collected 76.43 crores and the pace at which its going gives an indication that it would be close to the 80 crores mark before the weekend is through. A couple of more crores should be added during the weekdays post that and from there going past 85 crores in the final run shouldn’t be a problem.

For Karan Johar and his Dharma Productions, it’s about bringing in a big ticket film into theatres and gaining the kind of results that sets up the stage for his next theatrical release Liger that arrives on 25th August.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

