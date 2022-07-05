JugJugg Jeeyo has now stabilised itself as second Monday collections stayed around the 2 crores mark. Since second Friday was 3.03 crores, the need of the hour for the film was that the drop is less than 50% and the optimal collections were to be more than 2 crores. After all it hasn’t been impacted by competition from the new releases and since the weekend push was anyways there, the momentum was expected to continue into the weekdays as well.

From this point on as long as the weekday drops are of the kind that Thursday settles at 1.50 crores, it would be good enough as that would mean Friday to Thursday drop of around 50%. While today and tomorrow the film should stay on to be stable, Thursday sees the release of Thor: Love and Wonder and one waits to see how it impacts it. However whatever drop that comes on Thursday has been more than compensated by the relatively open weekend and most of the weekdays that the Raj Mehta directed film has enjoyed.

The film has collected 69.54 crores* so far and would come quite close to the 75 crores mark before it heads into the third week. While 85 crores lifetime is now a given for the Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani film, it would be the journey from 85 to 90 crores total that would be most interesting to watch.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

