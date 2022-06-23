It is going to be a Happy Friday all over again as JugJugg Jeeyo arrives at the big screen. Audiences have been picking and choosing their big-screen outings and the best part is that this Karan Johar production has all the right kind of ingredients that make for a big fat family outing at theatres.

After all, the cast is impressive in the form of Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neeru Kapoor. Music is a chartbuster already, especially with ‘Naach Panjaban’ turning out to be huge. The humour has already caught attention if the promos are any indication. As for the look, feel and treatment, director Raj Mehta has taken forward the essence of Good Newwz and brought something that is all the more relatable to the family audiences.

Early screenings for the film have further established so far that the film is quite a good entertainer which should appeal to A, B as well as C centres and that too for mass as well as class audiences. The vibes are positive and the content looks promising. Of course, such has been the kind of unpredictability when it comes to audience footfalls today that one can’t select a bumper number from the very first show unless it’s a true event film. Here, JugJugg Jeeyo is a happy film, which means while the film should open decently in the morning and afternoon shows, it could well pace up quite well in the evening and night shows when word of mouth spreads and families begin to frequent theatres.

All of this means that a double digit opening is on the cards and the first day numbers should indeed come in 10-11 crores range. What would be really interesting though is the kind of jump that comes on Saturday and Sunday since that’s what would ensure a bountiful weekend for the film.

