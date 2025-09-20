Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 has surpassed expectations, bringing almost 60% jump in its collections on day 2. The film witnessed a good occupancy on day 2 and registered bigger ticket sales as well on BookMyShow. The final numbers are yet to arrive, but the third part of the franchise definitely surpassed its predecessor on Saturday!

Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Film Plays On Word-Of-Mouth

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama has played on good word-of-mouth, and the numbers are visible to justify this brilliant word-of-mouth. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, the film brings the two Jollys together, reuniting with Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi, played by Saurabh Shukla.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 2 Estimates

As per the early trends, Jolly LLB 3 managed to earn in the range of 21 – 22 crore. This is a jump of almost 60% at the box office from the opening day, which brought 12.7 crore at the box office on day 1. The film registered an occupancy of 35.4% in the theaters on Saturday, September 20.

On the opening day, the courtroom drama registered an occupancy of only 22.4% in the theaters. On day 2, the film witnessed a very good growth, thanks to the raving reviews by critics and audiences alike.

Jolly LLB 3 Surpasses Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi‘s Jolly LLB 3, surpassed the earnings of its predecessor, Jolly LLB 2, which earned 17.3 crore on day 2 of its theatrical run. It would be interesting if the film witnesses further growth at the box office on Sunday and enters the list of top opening weekends of Bollywood in 2025.

