Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3 could not match upto the success of its predecessor. But it is still unlocking mini milestones at the box office. The black comedy legal drama has now surpassed the worldwide lifetime of Gold. It is also inching towards Khiladi’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India. Scroll below for the day 20 update!

How much has Jolly LLB 3 earned in India?

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 garnered 39 lakhs on day 20. It witnessed a 48% drop after the discounted Tuesday. There’s strict competition from Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is visibly impacting its run.

The net box office earnings in India reach 109.84 crores, which is approximately 129.61 crores in gross collection. Jolly LLB 3 is made on an estimated budget of 120 crores. In 20 days, the producers have recovered around 91.5% of the total investments. The success tag is near, but the competition is making the journey challenging.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 74 crores

Week 2: 29 crores

Week 3: 6.84 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 109.84 crores

Will it enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India?

In order to enter the top 10, Jolly LLB 3 must beat Sky Force, which earned 134.93 crores in its lifetime. The target is still 25 crores away, but the daily earnings have dropped below 50 lakhs. The upcoming weekend is one last hope!

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India below:

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films in India (net collections):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores

Beats Gold worldwide!

At the overseas box office, Subhash Kapoor‘s directorial has amassed 29.25 crore gross. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings surge to 158.86 crore gross. With that, Jolly LLB 3 has axed Akshay Kumar’s Gold (154.48 crores) at the global box office!

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 20

India net: 109.84 crores

India gross: 129.61 crores

Overseas gross: 29.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 158.86 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

