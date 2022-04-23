Jersey Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Starrer Has A Low Opening Day, Should Grow Today & Tomorrow Owing To Positive WOM!

Jersey couldn’t find good numbers coming its way on Friday as the collections stood at 3.75 crores. Even at a bare minimum, it was expected that the film would bring in at least 6 crores, though a more optimal and a relatively comfortable range would have been 8-10 crores, considering it features Shahid Kapoor who had delivered an all-time blockbuster with his last release Kabir Singh. Agreed that the opening day number of Jersey wouldn’t have been in a similar range since it has a different theme and treatment. Still, some kind of numbers seemed on the cards.

The good part here is that the film has found good appreciation from audiences as well as critics. Of course, it isn’t mind-blowing, as has been the case with the last three blockbusters, KGF – Chapter 2, RRR and The Kashmir Files. However, it’s by and largely positive, and that should help it grow today and tomorrow as family audiences should be stepping in.

From the recovery standpoint, the film is safe since it has already made money through sales of digital, satellite and music rights, which means all business that comes by means of theatrical business (both India and overseas) is an added bonus. Yes, any actor would still want his films to find a good chunk of the audience watching his films in theatres and that’s what Shahid Kapoor must be looking for as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

