Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is creating historic numbers every single day and latest reports suggest that he is about to achieve another historic feat with his recently released Atlee film. According to reports, with $10.35 Million collection in 9 days, the film has entered the top ten list of the Highest Grossers in USA/Can region.

Shah Rukh Khan made his way to the top ten list swiftly in just 9 days of its release. While doing so, he also surpassed Baahubali: The Beginning and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

While Prabhas’ magnum opus collected $8.48 Million in the USA/Can territories and stands and number 9, Salman Khan‘s Bajrangi Bhaijaan stands at number 10 with $8.19 Million collection. Jawan, crossed them with around $10 Million earnings.

According to a tweet by Nishit Shaw, Jawan has swiftly made its way to the North American highest grossers territory. The expected number currently stands at $15 M for the total business. However, looking at the hurricane SRK has turned into, the numbers might be bigger than this.

But till then, Jawan’s next target with the expected $15M Box Office collection in the North American region would be RRR’s $15.34 Million, which sits at number 3 currently.

Shah Rukh Khan with Jawan is at number 8 and it would be a giant jump from the 8th spot to the 3rd.

Here is the list of the Highest Indian Grossers in North America.

Baahubali 2 – $22 Million Pathaan – $17.49 Million RRR – $15.34 Million Dangal – $12.19 Million Padmaavat – $12.17 Million PK – $10.62 Million Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani – $10.45 Million Jawan – $10.35 Million (In 9 Days) Baahubali – $8.48 Million Bajrangi Bhaijaan – $8.19 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

