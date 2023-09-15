Jawan Box Office Day 9 (Early Trends): After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is once again tasting success with Atlee directorial, which was released just a week back i.e., on September 7. Co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles and Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance, the film has been doing exceptionally well right from day 1. Despite becoming the highest opener of Bollywood, the film continues to make and break box office records. Helmed by South director Atlee, it has created a ruckus and broke Pathaan’s record in no time.

This evening, the makers hosted the success press conference of SRK starrer and it saw the superstar, along with Deepika Padukone, taking centre stage and grooving to Chaleya. Scroll down to know how much it has earned on day 9.

As per the early trends flowing in, Jawan has continued the streak and garnered the same amount of love. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has earned around Rs 19-21 crore* which is the same as yesterday. With the latest numbers, its total collection now stands at Rs 366.98-368.98 crore*. For the unversed, it earned Rs 20.10 today, making it a total of Rs 347.98 crore in 8 days.

With the latest numbers, Jawan seems to have held exceptionally well at the box office. At the same time, everyone expected to witness a drop in its number but it maintained well. However, if it continues to maintain or grow numbers on the weekend, it will likely enter the prestigious 400 crore club by the weekend.

Meanwhile, at Jawan’s success press conference, director Atlee called it a ‘more than 300 crore’ film and told the media, “I narrated the film on a Zoom call during Covid times. I know theatrical footfall was going down and people were not ready to greenlight even a 30-40 crore film. I know because I am also a producer. But sir [Shah Rukh Khan] greenlighted a Rs 300 cr film when everyone was skeptical. But we didn’t stop at Rs 300 cr. We went more. We made a blockbuster in three days and now, we are flying.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

