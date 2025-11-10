Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara has managed to maintain its pace at the box office, replicating the same numbers as its opening days. Globally, the film stands at a gross collection of 2.92 crore worldwide, bringing almost the same numbers in India and overseas, on both days.

The mythological epic, however, needs to grow at a better pace to cross the 5 crore mark at least. The film has been getting mixed reviews and mythology is currently working at the box office, which should work in favor of Sudheer Babu & Sonakshi Sinha’s film.

Jatadhara Worldwide Box Office

While Sudheer Babu surpassed his last theatrical release on the opening day itself, Sonakshi Sinha took 48 hours to surpass the worldwide lifetime collection of her last theatrical release at the box office with Jatadhara‘s gross collection of 2.92 crore worldwide!

Sonakshi Sinha’s Last Theatrical Release

Sonakshi Sinha‘s last theatrical release was Nikita Roy, which earned 1.5 crore gross collection worldwide. Her latest mythological drama, where she plays the goddess of greed, has earned almost 93% higher than her last theatrical release!

For the unversed, Jatadhara draws its inspiration from myths and conspiracy theories surrounding the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, especially dealing with the mystery of the sealed vaults in the temple. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, the film also stars Shilpa Shirodkar, Divya Khossla Kumar, and others.

Jatadhara Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the mythological drama after two days at the box office.

India Net Collection: 2.14 crore

India Gross Collection: 2.52 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 0.4 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 2.92 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

